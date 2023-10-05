Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $688,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 392,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 167,313 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $918,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFIV opened at $10.63 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

