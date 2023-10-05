Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $57,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $62,104.40.

On Friday, September 1st, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $62,743.71.

On Monday, August 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $73,064.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $75,438.58.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

