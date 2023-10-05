Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.77 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and $394,315.06 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003314 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

