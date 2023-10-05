Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 6,920 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of EVA opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $301.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

