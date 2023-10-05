Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Impinj by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.82. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $57,659.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 14,382 shares valued at $963,395. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.