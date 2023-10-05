Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of XHE opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

