Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHEFree Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XHE opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.