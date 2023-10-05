Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $487,593.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,614,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $487,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares in the company, valued at $38,390,493.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,747 shares of company stock worth $7,677,829. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 294.91%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.