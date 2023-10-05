Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $100,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.77 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

