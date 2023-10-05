Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS FLOT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
