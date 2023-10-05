Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

