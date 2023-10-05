Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF during the first quarter worth $1,268,000.

Shares of BATS ACSI opened at $43.54 on Thursday. American Customer Satisfaction ETF has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

