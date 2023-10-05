Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.