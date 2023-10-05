Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

