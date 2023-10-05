Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,121 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,463,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

