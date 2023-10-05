Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,443 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.