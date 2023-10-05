Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Stock Performance
Shares of MIG4 opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -426.47 and a beta of 0.13. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($0.99). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.37.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile
