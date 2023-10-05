Moneywise Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.82. 578,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

