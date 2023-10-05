Moneywise Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

