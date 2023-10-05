MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 4,567 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,563,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $335.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
