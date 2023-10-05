MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 4,567 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,563,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $335.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

