Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04.

On Friday, July 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $457.17 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.29 and its 200 day moving average is $493.35.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,233,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $225,731,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

