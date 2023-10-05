Moonbeam Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $150.34 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,087,248,686 coins and its circulating supply is 752,878,979 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.