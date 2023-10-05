MRP Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

