MRP Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 10,588.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

