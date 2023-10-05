MRP Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,441,000 after buying an additional 552,531 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,905,000 after buying an additional 224,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after buying an additional 118,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TSEM opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

