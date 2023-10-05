MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

NYSE GD opened at $219.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

