Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,043.76).

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Jack Pailing acquired 14,992 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,744.80 ($11,779.04).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

WINE opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -213.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Naked Wines plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.90 ($1.76).

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

