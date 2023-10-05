NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $245,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

COST opened at $571.50 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.63 and a 200 day moving average of $527.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

