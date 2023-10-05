NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Target were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.07.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

