NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.07 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

ADP stock opened at $243.98 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

