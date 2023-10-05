NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,269 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $199.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.