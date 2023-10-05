Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.24. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,850,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.