Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1,624.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 252,135 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

