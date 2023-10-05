Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NHS opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

