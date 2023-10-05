Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Newmont Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NEM opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

