Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000.

BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,388. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

