Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 177,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,653. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.68.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

