Newport Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $155.36. 732,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,842. The firm has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

