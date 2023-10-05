Newport Capital Group LLC Invests $5.79 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $170.12. 10,241,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,637,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average of $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

