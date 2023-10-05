Newport Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.92. 1,480,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

