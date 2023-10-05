Newport Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.68. 954,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,847. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.326 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

