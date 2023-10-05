Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VNQ traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,503. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.