Newport Capital Group LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UNM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.94. 172,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

