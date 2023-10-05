Newport Capital Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.47. 69,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,059. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

