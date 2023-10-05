NewtekOne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

NewtekOne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. NewtekOne has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,310 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

