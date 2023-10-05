NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NICE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

NICE stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $166,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 417,277 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 194,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after buying an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $35,147,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

