Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 42.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

