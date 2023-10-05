Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
