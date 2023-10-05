Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Stock Performance

NTDOY stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 42.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,365 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Nintendo by 247.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

