Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $266.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.12.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NSC stock opened at $192.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.20. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

