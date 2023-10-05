Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

