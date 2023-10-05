Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 674 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $266.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

